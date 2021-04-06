Okay friends, it's time for something completely different. We've seen all kinds of customized vehicles, and we even recently caught another crazy-custom Ford Explorer you can buy. That was a neat limo, but this time it's all about color, not size. And there's no other way to say it ... this is a seriously pink people mover that's apparently an old cop car to boot.

Here's what you need to know. This 2013 Ford Explorer is listed at Mecum Auctions and is part of the company's Houston 2021 event, kicking off April 8 and wrapping up on April 10. We don't know exactly when this SUV will cross the block, but when it does you can be sure people will notice. A pink SUV already commands attention, never mind one with a spotlight and gigantic bumper-mounted push bar also painted pink. That could well be a keeper, or at the very least, a curious conversation starter.

For the record, we have no idea if this Explorer is actually a former police vehicle. There's strong evidence in support of it, not the least of which being the aforementioned push bar. The driver-side A-pillar spotlight is certainly police-spec, and we also see a police interceptor badge on the rear gate. Small lights are mounted both front and rear, and the slick roof without cargo rails is also in line with typical police units. It certainly isn't tough to add these things, though the spotlight isn't really a simple bolt-on item. All that said, the auction doesn't specifically call this a police vehicle, so consider it unofficial.

For that matter, the auction description doesn't say much of anything. We're told it has custom pink paint, and the interior is also awash with pink that's trimmed with white on the seats. The carpet is pink, the door inserts are pink, and even the cargo area has a pink floor. Outside, it rides on custom 20-inch wheels, and there's a 3.7-liter V6 engine under the hood for power. Speaking of under the hood, we see evidence that this Explorer was once white, so there's more evidence to support it being an old cop car.

Mileage isn't listed, nor is there any mention of condition. However, Mecum does list an estimate of $15,000 to $20,000 so presumably it's ready to rock for whoever wins the bidding war that's sure to ensue. And since this pink patroller is listed with no reserve, a new owner will be crowned ... provided someone places a bid.

Hit the source link below for additional photos and information on this auction.