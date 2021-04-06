The mainstream electric pickup truck battle between Detroit automakers is officially on. An all-electric Chevrolet Silverado is now confirmed, according to a fresh announcement from General Motors. And it's clear – even at this early stage – that GM has the Ford F-150 EV dead in its sights.

We say early stage because GM's announcement is a little slim on details, suggesting much still isn't set in stone. We do know it will be built alongside the upscale GMC Hummer EV at the company's Detroit-Hamtramck Factory Zero facility. It will also be built from the ground up as an electric vehicle using the forthcoming Ultium platform. However, the notable takeaway from this announcement is the Silverado EV's estimated range of 400 miles. That's 100 more than we're expecting from the electric F-150.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.