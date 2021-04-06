A newly leaked photo from the Nissan Z Club forum offers a blurry view into the cabin of the next-gen Z (or 400Z depending on what rumor about the model's name that you believe). The interior is in a vibrant shade of blue.

The image is fairly fuzzy, but the chairs appear to have faux suede centers and leather bolsters. Commenters on the Nissan Z Club note that this shade of blue is very similar to an upholstery choice for the original 240Z.

Gallery: Nissan 400Z Interior Leak

2 Photos

This is a pre-production car, and the rest of the cabin looks pretty rough. The dashboard uses very shiny plastic that makes the cabin look very cheap. The dull finish for the gearshift surround isn't any better. The gaps between the panels seem egregiously large, too.

Gallery: Nissan Z Proto In-Person First Look

14 Photos

The layout for the center stack puts the HVAC vents on top and the infotainment screen below them. We're hoping the relatively low location of the display doesn't turn out to be too much of a distraction when looking away from the road. There are three gauges facing the driver on top of the dashboard.

The driver looks at a digital instrument screen. There aren't any good photos yet showing the display's user interface.

A recent leak indicates Nissan is simply calling the coupe the Z and that prices start at $34,995. It reportedly packs the VR30DDTT twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) in the Q60 Red Sport. Buyers would be able to select a six-speed manual or Mercedes-Benz-sourced nine-speed automatic. If these rumors are true, then the new coupe might turn out to be a performance bargain.

Buyers can reportedly upgrade the new Z with optional packages for $5,000 each. The Type S would parts like add Brembo brakes, thicker sway bars, improved cooling. The Type T includes things like leather upholstery, heated and cooled electrically adjustable seats, and adaptive cruise control.

The Z will allegedly launch in late 2021. This timing makes sense given the number of pre-production models that are recently showing up in photos.