The latest drag race video from CarWow highlights the disappointing performance from the European-market Toyota Supra. It's going up against the BMW M440i, which has more power, all-wheel drive, and a price difference of just £1,610 ($2,230 at current exchange rates).

Both models use variants of BMW's B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. In the European Supra, it makes 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts or 340 metric horsepower) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, the variant in the M440i has 369 hp (275 kW or 374 metric hp) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). Both use an eight-speed automatic, but the BMW is all-wheel drive, versus rear-drive for the Toyota.

In the first drag race, the Supra's launch control fails to give the driver access to the engine's full power, and the M440i rockets away. In the second run, the BMW seems to jump the start, and the Toyota still can't keep up. Finally, the third attempt is the best of the bunch. Even with both coupes getting a good launch, the M440i still proves to be the faster machine.

From a roll, things aren't much different. With both coupes going 50 miles per hour (80.5 kilometers per hour), the BMW speeds away from the Toyota. In an interesting twitch, they are side by side in the next run where both are in the sport driving mode and manual gearbox setting.

Finally, the BMW even wins in the braking test, despite being heavier. The Toyota doesn't lose by much, though.

It would be interesting to see this same race with the US-spec versions of these cars. The American 2021 Supra has 382 hp (285 kW) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm). The six-cylinder-powered coupe starts at $50,990 (plus a $995 destination fee).

In comparison, the 2021 BMW M440i's engine makes 382 hp (285 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 nm), plus a 48-volt starter-generator produces 11 hp (8 kW). It starts at $58,500 (plus $995 for destination).