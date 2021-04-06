Skoda's teaser campaign for the 2021 Kodiaq is in full swing, and in this new episode, the company's largest SUV reveals some of its mildly updated design details. The Czech brand puts the focus on the refreshed LED headlights and taillights, with new daytime running lights at the front and a revised C-shaped theme at the back.

The four-eyed look will be retained for the facelifted version, but the upper headlights are going to be slimmer than before and will likely employ a matrix LED setup on the more expensive trim levels. A more upright corporate grille is also expected, along with new body paints and fresh alloy wheel designs to round off the changes on the outside.

Gallery: 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift new spy photos

12 Photos

Details about the modifications planned on the inside are not available at this point, but it seems unlikely Skoda will be making any drastic tweaks to the dashboard layout. We're expecting the infotainment to remain neatly integrated into the center console rather than switching to a tablet-like setup as seen on the smaller Kamiq crossover.

Bigger changes will occur underneath the hood as the Kodiaq is likely next in line to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain after the flagship Superb and the Octavia best seller. We've heard through the grapevine the high-performance RS variant will drop the twin-turbodiesel engine for a 2.0-liter TSI unit, but nothing is official at this point.

We won't have to wait much longer to see the Kodiaq facelift since the world premiere will take place in a week from today. Later this year, the Karoq compact SUV will undergo cosmetic surgery as well. Also planned for a 2021 debut is a "coupe" version of the all-electric Enyaq iV to further bolster Skoda's SUV portfolio.

The Kodiaq remains by far the most successful SUV from Mladá Boleslav, generating more than 600,000 sales since its launch in 2016. It's currently available in 60 markets all over the world, including in China where Skoda is selling a locally developed Kodiaq GT with a coupe-esque design inspiration.