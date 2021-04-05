As far as new announcements go, this one is pretty darned impressive. China is home to the largest automotive market in the world, and it might surprise some of you to learn that Genesis hasn't been a part of that growth. That's changing, and the automaker put on one hell of a light show over Shanghai to let the world know about it.

On April 2, Genesis celebrated its official launch in China by taking to the skies with over 3,000 drones. The choreographed aerial display was titled Genesis of Genesis, and it lit up the Bund in Shanghai to create everything from dazzling spirals to a gigantic hand, outlines of the G80 and GV80, and the winged Genesis logo with red extended wings that "waved" in simulated motion. If it was the automaker's goal to grab the attention of luxury car buyers – or pretty much everyone in Shanghai – we'd say the event was a clear success.

Gallery: 2021 Genesis G80

6 Photos

"Launching the brand in China represents a significant, perhaps the most important, new chapter in our brand's history," said Markus Henne, CEO Of Genesis Motor China. "Genesis will focus on brand building in the early stage. We will continue to reveal more highlights of how we plan to appeal to our Chinese audience. I am confident to deliver this promise and invite everyone to be a part of this journey."

The G80 sedan and GV80 SUV are the first vehicles Genesis focus on for this new endeavor. It's all part of a specific marketing plan that Genesis created specifically for the Chinese market, one that paints Genesis not just as an automaker, but also as a lifestyle and experience. As such, this spectacular debut also saw Genesis present its new marketing message to Chinese buyers, branded simply as Genesis of You.

"We are excited to showcase our globally recognized products, Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80, known for the highest quality and distinctive design," said Henne. "We are driven by a purpose to design authentic relationships with Chinese consumers. This is our promise and our differentiator in China to deliver meaningful and stress-free experiences. "To do that, we will be implementing an all-new business model that will bring our commitments to life."