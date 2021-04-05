Polestar, Volvo’s electrified high-performance sub-brand, is still a nascent marquee. The Polestar 1 only went on sale for 2019, with the Polestar 2 recently arriving for the 2021 model year. However, there could be more fun on the way. Over the last two months, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has posted pics to his Instagram of what appears to be a prototype Polestar 2. The descriptions and hashtags only add to the mystery.

At first glance, the Polestar 2 looks like any other 2 equipped with the optional Performance Package, though not everything is an exact match. Both of the Polestar 2 images appear to show the four-door EV wearing the Polestar 1’s 21-inch wheels. The Polestar 2’s Performance Pack offers 20-inch ones. The photos also make the sedan appear to sit much lower than the standard Polestar 2, which does boast an unusually tall ride height.

Ingenlath’s hashtags don’t help either. In the first post from March, he calls the Polestar 2 an “Experiment” followed by “#prototype,” “#tuning,” and others. The second post from just a few days ago is much more confusing. Any reference to prototype or experiment is gone and is posted with a strange string of letters and numbers: PS2BST 1(7). It’s easy to see PS2 equaling Polestar 2, though the rest of it is a mystery. The “1(7)” could very well be a reference to July 1 reveal, as Autoblog notes in its story.

We don’t know what’s next for the Polestar brand. An old rumor hinted at a Polestar 3, an all-electric coupe-like crossover, debuting sometime this year, though there hasn’t been any sign of such a model is coming from the company anytime soon. A performance Polestar 2 would be interesting considering it already has sporty specs, offering 408 horsepower (300 kilowatts) with a sub-five-second 0-62 (100 miles per hour) time. An even higher performance variant could focus on improving handling.