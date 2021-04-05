Hide press release Show press release

DETROIT – GMC’s electric supertruck lineup expands with the addition of the 2024 HUMMER EV SUV — and it is loaded with smart, purposeful technology.

“GMC’s HUMMER EV SUV offers an exceptional balance of on-road performance and off-road capability, enhanced by a unique structure that allows for our signature open-air experience,” said Al Oppenheiser, HUMMER EV chief engineer. “New features debuting on the SUV reinforce its role as a tactical tool in almost any situation.”

New technologies include trail mapping available via the redesigned myGMC app1, and a new available Power Station generator2 that enables customers to utilize up to 3 kilowatts of power from the vehicle, turning the HUMMER EV SUV into a power source on the trail or a backup generator.

HUMMER EV’s interdependent body/battery structure enables the Infinity Roof on the EV pickup as well as the SUV, and expected best-in-class off-road proportions help make the new SUV even more maneuverable — while making the most of the HUMMER EV’s signature features such as available CrabWalk3, available Extract Mode4 and more.

Additional highlights:

Interdependent body/battery structure that supports a unique, double-stacked battery pack

An available three-motor Ultium Drive system that delivers up to 830 horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque — enough power for super-fast 0-60-mph sprints in approximately 3.5 seconds with available Watts To Freedom5 (based on GM estimates)

New satellite-rendered trail mapping power allows drivers to discover and navigate off-road trails, while monitoring their vehicle’s energy consumption in real time, with community-based energy forecast through their myGMC app1

New available Power Station generator2 that enables 19.2kW AC charging, generator functionality (120v/25A/3kW) and ability to charge other EVs (240v/25A/6kW)

Great degree of customization via buttons on the center stack, and nearly 200 accessories will be available for HUMMER EV

Master of maneuverability, with nearly 9-inch less wheelbase than HUMMER EV Pickup, giving it expected best-in-class off-road proportions, with greater departure and breakover angles and a tighter turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) with 4 Wheel Steer

An immersive experience that puts the driver at the center of every moment, including customizable user experience features and an open-air driving experience, with the standard Infinity Roof with removable Sky Panels and I-Bar

The HUMMER EV SUV is driven by General Motors’ Ultium Platform and launches with the exclusive Edition 1 package, offered in Moonshot Green Matte6 available with or without the Extreme Off-Road Package, for greater customer choice in tailoring the vehicle for maximum driving efficiency or maximum off-road capability.

Master of Maneuverability

With a nearly 9-inch shorter wheelbase than the HUMMER EV Pickup, the all-new HUMMER EV SUV offers even greater maneuverability, with expected best-in-class off-road proportions and a turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) with 4 Wheel Steer — smaller than a Mustang Mach-E.

Without the constraints of a conventional propulsion system and traditional drive axles, tremendous power and control is available to each wheel. In fact, the Ultium drive system can channel power to a single wheel, keeping the vehicle moving in some of the toughest driving conditions and terrain — including 13 inches of suspension travel, climbing 60 percent grades (forward and reverse), scaling 18-inch verticals and fording water more than 2 feet deep.

Standard features on 2X, 3X and Edition 1 models include 4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk3, which allows diagonal-drive functionality, as well as Adaptive Air Suspension with Extract Mode4 and 22-inch wheels with 35-inch-OD Goodyear all-terrain tires. Standard on 3X and Edition 1 is e4WD with torque vectoring. The available Extreme Off-Road Package adds:

Unique 18-inch wheels and 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires

Underbody armor and rock sliders

UltraVision with underbody cameras7 (front- and rear-facing with wash system)

Front eLocker and rear virtual lockers

Heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts

HUMMER EV SUV & PICKUP OFF-ROAD DRIVING SPECIFICATIONS COMPARED



HUMMER EV SUV

HUMMER EV PICKUP

Wheelbase (in. / mm):

126.7 / 3218

135.6 / 3445

Vehicle length w/o spare (in. / mm):

196.8 / 4999.5

216.8 / 5507

Width w/o mirrors (in. / mm):

86.5 / 2196

86.7 / 2201

Width w/ mirrors (in. / mm):

93.7 / 2380

93.7 / 2380

Max ground clearance (in. / mm):

16.0 / 406

15.9 / 404

Front overhang (in. / mm):

34.7 / 881

34.7 / 881

Rear overhang w/o spare (in. / mm):

35.5/ 900.5

46.5 / 1181

Max approach angle^ (deg.):

49.6

49.7

Max departure angle^ w/o spare (deg.):

49.0

38.4

Max breakover angle^ (deg.):

34.4

32.2

Max water fording depth^ (in. / mm):

32 / 813

32 / 813

Track width (in. / mm):

73.3 / 1863 (front and rear)

73.3 / 1863 (front and rear)

Turning circle, with available 4 Wheel Steer (ft. / m):

35.4 / 10.8

37.1 / 11.3

Suspension travel (in. / mm):

13 / 330 (front and rear)

13 / 330 (front and rear)

^Max off-road performance specs enabled by available Extract Mode4

Immersive Experience

The 2024 HUMMER EV SUV offers a multisensory, immersive experience that puts drivers in the middle of every moment.

The HUMMER EV’s user experience team worked with Perception, a creative agency best known for their science fiction thinking and technology design work within the Marvel Universe, to create a cinematic in-cabin experience that engages the senses.

Special features such as available Watts To Freedom5 bring their own unique multisensory, interactive experiences, with distinctive sound via the premium Bose audio system, feel through the haptic driver’s seat and sight with custom screen displays showing the special performance mode is “armed and ready.”

The user experience is customizable through My Mode, allowing the driver to tailor their favorite features including steering, suspension, sound and acceleration for a truly personal interface that celebrates every drive.

The HUMMER EV’s remarkable driving capabilities blend with these engaging technologies and a carefully crafted user experience, creating a sense of intensity and drama for drivers and passengers, while features such as the standard Infinity Roof and modular Sky Panels create an open experience, allowing customers to enjoy HUMMER EV’s nearly silent movement during outdoor adventures.

The HUMMER EV SUV was also designed as a two-row SUV with a shorter wheelbase to help optimize its off-road maneuverability while providing secure rear storage, with instantly recognizable proportions that convey HUMMER EV’s characteristically aggressive stance.

“Designing the Pickup and SUV simultaneously helped us give each their own unique features to maximize utility,” said Phil Zak, HUMMER EV design executive director. “The SUV’s tight proportions create a distinct profile and spacious cargo area, while maintaining a roomy and architecturally-inspired cabin.”

The rear design is unique to the SUV and incorporates a standard full-size spare tire mounted to a power swing-out tailgate. Using one of three button options, the swing gate automatically opens like a vault — even wider than the vehicle itself. The extra width allows for an unimpeded 48-inch opening designed to make loading gear and supplies easier. The spare tire mount also creatively houses a rear-facing camera5 to assist with reverse maneuvers and trailer alignment.

Inside, a similar five-passenger layout from the Pickup remains, allowing for a large and useful rear cargo area. In fact, with the rear seats folded flat, the HUMMER EV SUV offers up to 81.8 cubic feet of cargo space8. On top of that, there is an additional storage space hidden under the load floor and another compartment integrated into the side trim.

The SUV’s Edition 1 debuts a new, exclusive Moonshot Green Matte6 exterior color, and the SUV’s full palette will offer seven additional colors (late availability and some at additional cost). Edition 1 also introduces the Lunar Shadow interior theme, which will offer a more rugged option to complement the high-contrast Lunar Horizon interior previously shown on the Pickup.

Super-Strong and Super-Fast

As with the HUMMER EV Pickup, the new SUV is built on a unique, interdependent body/battery structure that serves two crucial functions: It reinforces the overall structure for exceptional rigidity, while also protecting the double-stacked Ultium battery pack.

“The HUMMER EV’s body protects the battery, while the battery supports the structure,” said Oppenheiser. “That means the battery pack itself is a structural element, which enables a truly open-air experience and a rare combination of extreme off-road capability and smooth on-road performance in a body-frame integral platform.”

A large, flat load floor incorporates a protective sheer panel sandwiched between the high-strength martensitic top and bottom layers, which help protect the battery. The strength and rigidity of the floor help reduce twisting and deformation, while also providing the stiffness required to enable the HUMMER EV’s removable Sky Panels and I-Bar.

With GM’s unique ability to stack long pouch cells vertically or horizontally, the HUMMER EV SUV is able to package its power in a relatively small space: available 20-module, double-stacked battery pack, consisting of two layers of 10 modules. It can deliver up to 830 horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque and is capable of enabling 0-60 mph in approximately 3.5-seconds with available Watts To Freedom5 (GM estimates).

Tactical Technology with New Trail Mapping

The HUMMER EV SUV is loaded with smart, purposeful technology designed to enhance on-and off-road excursions — and one of the latest features is an updated myGMC mobile phone app1, redesigned with an all-new home screen and enhanced features, including new off-road trail mapping.

Tailored for HUMMER EV drivers, it not only helps plan and navigate off-road driving adventures, it incorporates charging locations and their distances from off-road locations and provides real-time energy consumption with community-based energy forecast. Routes and plans can be downloaded from the app on the driver’s phone and projected on the vehicle’s infotainment screen for easier, at-a-glance navigation while driving.

“It’s technology that adds to the HUMMER EV’s immersive driving experience,” said Mike Colville, senior manager for EV complex feature integration and execution. “More than simply locating a destination, we help you find an epic one, create an EV-unique navigation experience when you get there and allow you to share your trip with others.”

Standard HUMMER EV SUV technologies include:

Large, 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment9 screen and 12.3-inch diagonal driver information center display that convey a wealth of vehicle performance and driver awareness information — including trail mapping projection from the myGMC app1

In-vehicle Energy App that monitors energy use, sets up charging schedules, battery temperature conditioning and more, right from the infotainment screen

Digital Key10 allows owners to use their smartphone as the key fob for their HUMMER EV. The technology detects the owner’s phone and its location in proximity to the vehicle, enabling a number of passive operations such as approach lighting, entry unlock and vehicle operation

HD Surround Vision7 with up to 14 camera views and available UltraVision7 offers up to 17 camera views with underbody cameras (included with available Extreme Off-Road Package)

Off-Road Widgets offer a myriad of information related to the HUMMER EV’s selectable capabilities and performance readouts in off-road driving scenarios — everything from the ride height and eLocker engagement to compass headings, pitch/roll status and more

Additionally, all HUMMER EV models feature the enhanced version of Super Cruise11, an available driver-assistance technology offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads. It includes a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols.

The HUMMER EV SUV also incorporates a great degree of customer customization through available buttons that can be used for a number of accessory features, and nearly 200 available accessories for HUMMER EV will be available from participating GMC dealers.

Ultium Platform and New Power Station Generator

General Motors’ Ultium Platform drives the new HUMMER EV SUV. Its revolutionary architecture provides the framework to integrate advanced technologies for optimal driving efficiency, while also enabling performance and capabilities that would not be possible with a conventional vehicle architecture and propulsion system.

Edition 1 Highlights include:

20-module, double-stacked Ultium battery that will offer more than 300 miles of range12 on a full charge (without the available Extreme Off-Road Package) and power for three motors

Three-motor e4WD drive system offering the equivalent of GM-estimated up to 830 horsepower and GM-estimated up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque

800-volt DC public fast charging13 capability of up to 300 kW. Industry-first technology mechanically switches the batteries from parallel to series mode during charging

Regen on Demand14, which can slow the vehicle to a full stop without pressing the brake pedal, and feeds that energy back into the vehicle

One-Pedal Driving15 and Terrain Mode. One-Pedal Driving can slow the vehicle to a full stop using the accelerator pedal providing very fine control, while Terrain Mode uniquely integrates the brake system with One-Pedal Driving, giving the driver precise control while off-roading and rock crawling

New available Power Station generator.2 The new available Power Station generator2 offers significant external powering capabilities to power off-road adventures and more. With enhanced vehicle hardware, the HUMMER EV SUV can jump charge another electric vehicle at 240v/25A/6kW and power a variety of equipment and accessories at 120v/25A/3kW.

Performance targets, estimates and capability specifications are based on computer-aided analysis and simulation using virtual engineering tools. Estimates may vary depending on model and trim. Additional model and trim details can be found at GMC.com. Actual production model and results may vary.

More information and reservation details are available at www.gmc.com/HummerEV.

About GMC

With a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. From the all-new compact SUV Terrain to the Sierra HD, our trucks and crossovers deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities. Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmc.com, on Twitter at @GMC or at www.facebook.com/gmc.