The Aston Martin DBX may be the brand’s most mainstream vehicle, though it doesn’t escape the company’s penchant for luxury and uniqueness. Aston’s bespoke Q division can personalize a host of features on every vehicle, including the sleek SUV, and its latest creation is certainly special. YouTube Mr JWW partnered with Q and HWM Aston Martin to create a special run of DBX SUVs, and the first one is ready for delivery.

Mr JWW has been chronicling the build, last showing off the SUV’s bespoke badges, though now the special SUV is complete. His latest video gives us our first detailed look at the unique DBX and the things that make it so special. The most striking feature is the deep green paint, which was far from an easy process to create. It needed extensive testing to guarantee its durability, with Aston using the same paint science and technology behind the Valkyrie hypercar’s paint.

Inside, Q’s touches are subtle yet noticeable. It’s the only DBX one can get with Alcantara, a material not otherwise available on the SUV, though it is available on other Aston models. Other touches include the tan lather grab handles above the doors, the 3D-printed and engraved center console trim, and the tan stitching throughout the interior. The DBX also sports unique copper badges that match other copper touches throughout the vehicle, like the wheels and Q badging.

Also shown in the video was a second specification. While the green-and-brown DBX certainly stands out, Mr JWW and Q designed a subtler black-on-black version, though the black paint does feature a copper tint. Power comes from the AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produce 547 horsepower (407 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. There’ll only be 10 built, with each costing £199,950 ($276,540 at current exchange rates). The entire project took nearly two years to complete.