The next-gen Maserati GranTurismo is supposed to arrive in 2022. New spy shots offer a fresh look at the Italian brand developing the new coupe underneath the body of an Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan.

The Maserati engineers have to make some big changes to the Giulia to make it fit with the intended changes for the GranTurismo. In front, the team blocks off some of the inlets in the lower fascia and grille. There are a drilled holes in both of these sections that appear to be offering an increased amount of airflow. The fenders are wider, and the length of the front seems longer than a Giulia.

Gallery: 2022 Maserati GranTurismo Test Mule Spy Photos

7 Photos

The changes to the rear are more subtle. The only obvious change is widening the fenders.

Power for the new GranTurismo reportedly comes from Maserati's Nettuno V6 from the new MC20. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 makes 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 newton-meters). At least for the sports car, the only gearbox option is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Maserati will also offer the GranTurismo with its Folgore electric powertrain. The setup puts one electric motor at the front and two at the rear. It runs on an 800-volt system, and the Italian brand boasts that there the tech uses a new generation of inverters with silicon-carbide (SiC) components. The powertrain can recharge at up to 300 kilowatts.

If a coupe isn't your style, then a new GranCabrio is on the way in 2022, too. It would be largely identical to the GranTurismo, except with the ability to lower the roof.

In September 2020, Maserati announced that the new GranTurismo was debuting in 2021. However, the product plan said it would go on sale in 2022. This suggests seeing a premiere before the end of the year and then waiting a few months for sales to begin.