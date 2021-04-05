The QX55 is Infiniti’s latest addition to its SUV lineup. With an FX-inspired design, new technologies, and a comprehensive list of standard or optional features, it’s also the brand’s hottest offering right now. And to make things even better, Infiniti has decided to launch the luxury crossover with a generous discount.

According to a bulletin sent to dealers on Thursday and obtained by CarsDirect, the biggest available discounts will come when leasing. The entry-level QX55 Luxe gets a $1,825 lease cash incentive, followed by a $2,775 discount for the Essential trim level. The range-topping Sensory grade comes with a $3,375 discount.

If you lease the QX55, Infiniti will offer a 1.9 percent APR for up to 72 months. The lease programs start at $479 for 39 months and $4,299 due at signing, and that’s for an MSRP of $47,525. The whole deal equates to $589/month and is for the all-wheel-drive Luxe trim level and 10,000 miles per year. There’s also a $1,000 dealer cash incentive.

The full pricing for the QX55 was disclosed in February this year. The entry-level Luxe trim starts at $46,500 (prices exclude destination charge) while upgrading to the Essential grade costs at least $51,600. Go for the top-tier Sensory model and it will set you back at least $57,050.

During our test drive of the new QX55, we discovered that the “stylish fastback SUV requires a few compromises, but they might be worth it.” With the generous launch discounts from Infiniti, it might be an even better offering now, and sales are planned to begin later this month. The brand’s current offers end on April 30.