If you are looking to buy a rugged crossover with proper performance and good practicality, you probably need to check out the new Ford Bronco Sport. With two engine options, the Escape-based off-roader can be had with as much as 245 horsepower (183 kilowatts) and 275 pound-feet (373 Newton-meters) of torque from its flagship 2.0-liter engine. Should you want more power, finally, there’s a quick solution.

The tuning specialists at Vivid Racing have introduced a software tweak for the Bronco Sport 2.0 EcoBoost, which gives the SUV a little more oomph over the stock figures. The Arizona-based aftermarket shop can boost the four-cylinder engine to 305 hp (227 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) with a simple engine remap.

As Muscle Cars and Trucks reports, Vivid Racing has been using a Bronco Sport Badlands as a test vehicle and a new dyno video shows huge improvements not only in power and torque, but also in the way the output is delivered through the rpm range. The big news here is that the power curve doesn’t dive deeply down at the top and the peak power figure comes earlier in the range than before.

While on paper the power increase may not look dramatic, the gains at the wheels seem significant. There, the Bronco Sport benefits from an additional 36 hp (27 kW) and 54 lb-ft (73 Nm) of torque for a total output of 222 hp (165 kW) and 300 lb-ft (407 Nm) of torque at the wheels. In a combination with the improved power curve, this means the crossover should feel much livelier in real-world driving.

If all of this sounds good to you, Vivid Racing asks $600 for the ECU flash but needs you to remove the ECU from the vehicle and ship it to the tuning shop. Bear in mind that this tuning is labeled for off-road use only, which means you are unlikely to pass any emissions tests around the United States.