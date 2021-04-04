Along with his tuning company, Daniel Abt is a professional racing driver currently competing in the Formula E series. As a connoisseur of fine automotive equipment, his latest video features a quarter-mile drag race between a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Keen readers will know that the two vehicles are very close on paper, and they’d be right. While the Lambo has slightly more power than the Porsche – 770 horsepower vs 700 horsepower – and all-wheel-drive, the German competitor has precision engineering on its side. Along with being lighter, the GT2 RS also has a PDK gearbox which shifts much quicker than the single-clutch unit in the Aventador SVJ.

Gallery: 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

7 Photos

Regardless, the Lamborghini produced a hard-fought victory in the first race from a standing start. While the Porsche started to reel in its rival towards the end, it simply wasn’t enough. Racing on a rough and unprepped surface, Abt warmed up his rear tires before the second run to try and find traction earlier – his initial sprint to 60 mph (100 km/h) in the first run took a dismal 3.8 seconds.

The second hit produced a very different result with the Porsche finally hooking up its tires, producing a convincing victory. Following a tough loss, the pair finished the video with a rolling race where the Porsche took a narrow victory.

While the GT2 RS often takes some flack for its lack of sound and theater, this video proves that the numbers don’t lie. Even though the Aventador in the video did have an aftermarket Novitec exhaust system, we’d be remiss not to mention that its V12 engine would have still been victorious even in stock trim. Regardless, the opportunity to race these cars at full blast on a runway is a victory in itself.