Throughout its cinematic tenure, the Batman series of movies has given way to many Batmobiles. Whether it’s the tumbler from the more recent Christopher Nolen movies or the original Tim Burton version, each example is special in its own way. Mike Fernie of Drivetribe recently showcased a functioning replica of the original chariot in a recent YouTube video.

While the actual show cars used in the movies were based on the underpinnings of a Chevy Impala, this replica is built around a 1965 Ford Mustang. Take that with a grain of salt though because the car is obviously built from a space-frame chassis, mated to fiberglass body panels – the car is a gargantuan 20 feet (6 meters) in length.

Gallery: Batmobile Evolution

17 Photos

Aside from the special slide-out door to get into the cockpit, all of the components inside are very utilitarian – most of them being specific to motorsport. While the original film vehicles were allegedly powered by a 10,000 horsepower (7,457 kilowatts) jet-turbine engine – capable of catapulting the vehicle to 300 miles per hour (483 kilometers per hour) and beyond – this car is a bit different.

The example in the video is powered by a much more pedestrian 5.7-liter Chevrolet V8 engine, which puts out roughly 380 hp (283 kW). Unfortunately, while the car appears to have two turbos – both visible from the exterior – they aren’t actually real or connected to the engine.

Thankfully, that doesn’t really matter as Fernie was lucky enough to take the Batmobile replica for a handful of laps around a small track. With a long and vague brake pedal, piloting the vehicle – even at low speeds – looked to be quite a scary endeavor. After all was said and done, Fernie described the driving experience as equally fun and terrifying.