Just yesterday, we found an original Ferrari F40 tool kit that's up for auction in the UK. It could be the gateway to someone's Ferrari dreams or the final piece to a Concours-ready F40. Whichever the case will be, we found another interesting piece up for auction that's perfect for your project car.

As the headline above tells you, an original set of Bugatti EB110 wheels will be up for bidding at RM Sotheby's by the end of this month. The unique multi-spoke wheels are distinctly Bugatti, but we think they would fit perfectly to a project car – if they will fit, that is.

Gallery: Original Bugatti EB110 GT BBS Wheels Up For Auction

7 Photos

The wheels are, of course, 2-piece forged alloys made by BBS. They're 18 inches in diameter with the wider rear measuring 12 inches and the front set 9 inches wide. This is a pretty rare set, and that shows at the expected price at the auction.

Though offered without reserve, RM Sotheby's estimates that these BBS forged alloys will be sold between 8,000 to 12,000 euros, or around $9,400 to $14,100 with the current exchange rates. That's already Nissan Versa money, with the subcompact sedan bearing a starting price of $14,980 without destination fees.

If you're interested, and I won't blame you if you are, the online-only bidding for the EB110 GT wheels will begin on April 21 and will end on April 29, 2021. The lot is located in Copenhagen, Denmark so if you're bidding from the states, you might want to factor in shipping.

A costly buy, indeed, but remember that these wheels aren't exactly the usual run-of-the-mill types that you see every day. We've seen some air-cooled Porsche 911 units getting modified to accommodate this wide set of rims, and they look exceptionally nice.