Do acceleration tests matter? Thanks to advances in transmission technology and hugely powerful engines, modern-day supercars are seriously quick. This means most performance stats are separated by tenths of a second, but what does that look like in real life? To showcase some of the quickest cars on earth, Australia YouTube Channel Motor compared a Porsche 911 Turbo S to an Audi R8 V10 Performance.

The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the most impressive Porsche 911s ever built. This rocket sled of a machine is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 that produces a mind-bending 640 horsepower (477 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton-Meters) of torque. This powerful engine is mated to Porsche’s legendary PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission which is known as one of the best transmissions of a modern production car.

The 8-speed dual-clutch transmission routes power to the pavement via a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system giving the 911 Turbo S strong performance in all weather conditions. All of this kit is enough to catapult the 3560 lb (1615 Kg) from 0 to 60mph is a Porsche claimed 2.6 seconds.

To compete with the new 911 Turbo S, the team from Motor also brought along an Audi R8 V10 Performance. This mid-engine V10 supercar is a bit of a dinosaur and the last of its kind in the world of downsized turbocharged engines. The 5.2-liter V10 in the Audi R8 pumps out a stout 602 horsepower (448 Kilowatts) and 413 lb-ft (560 Newton-Meters) of torque. The screaming naturally aspirated V10 revs all the way to 8,700rpm.

The R8’s V10 is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and uses Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system to put power to the pavement. With a claimed weight of around 3,500lbs (1587kg), the Audi R8 V10 proves to be a perfect match for the Porsche 911 Turbo S, but which is quicker?