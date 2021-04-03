If the new VW ID.4 EV SUV isn’t you’re thing maybe this rendering will pique your interest? VW design intern Gabriel Arruda took to Instagram to share his vision for the EV sports car that we need VW to build. As EVs become more common automakers should expand from revenue generation SUVs and give enthusiasts EVs they can be passionate about.

The new VW ID.4 is one of the first big steps for VW as it transforms itself into an electric car manufacturer. It’s no secret that car shoppers of today really want SUVs so it only makes sense for VW to cater to this large revenue-generating market segment. However, thanks to the modular skateboard design of modern EVs, it’s very easy to simply create a new model by adding a different body on top of the same drivetrain.

The VW ID.4 offers a range of powertrain options including both rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive. Rear-drive models feature a single rear-mounted electric motor that produces 201 horsepower while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant produces 301 horsepower thanks to the addition of a front-mounted 100 horsepower electric motor.

Gallery: VW ID Electric Supercar Rendering Would Be Sweet If Turned Real

6 Photos

The 4600 pound ID.4 rear-wheel-drive sprints from 0 to 60mph in a respectable 7.6 seconds with the all-wheel-drive model yet to be fully tested. Now imagine we pair this capable drivetrain in a smaller and lighter sports car. Building an EV sports car based on the VW ID.4 allows VW to amortize the development cost of the drivetrain while giving customers more exciting models to choose from.

The unique packaging of electric drivetrains makes it easier than ever for automakers to offer new models that use the same hardware. This ease of development should like future EV sports cars that can offer passionate car enthusiasts an EV worth getting excited about.