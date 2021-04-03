The Audi Q4 E-Tron is almost upon us, with its debut set on April 14, 2021. We've known for a while that there will be two flavors for the luxurious VW ID.4, confirmed by the Q4 E-Torn Sportback Concept that was introduced last year and the several spy shots that surfaced online.

It was believed that the more conventional upright rear will arrive first, while the swoopy Sportback launching later. But Audi's latest teaser on Facebook tells us otherwise as both models are arriving on April 14, 2021.

For the benefit of those who don't see the embedded Facebook post above, the caption is written on the image itself, which says:

Join the world premiere: Celebration of Progress. The new, fully electric Audi Q4 E-tron models.

That said, it's only a matter of days before we fully see the Q4 E-Tron models in full detail. The cabin details aren't a secret at this point, though, as Audi has already given the world a preview of the interior last month, along with a pretty funky prototype.

As an all-electric model and a luxury model at that, you shouldn't be surprised that the Q4 E-Tron comes with a tech-laden cabin. It comes with Audi's signature Virtual Cockpit with a standard 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen. An 11.6-inch touchscreen will be offered as an option, which will be the largest screen real-estate in an Audi when it's launched. It will also arrive with Audi's augmented-reality HUD will project arrows, starting and stopping points, and more, onto the windshield, working in tandem with the "Hey, Audi" voice assistant.

Audi also confirmed that buyers can choose from traditional, artificial, or full Nappa leather for the Q4 E-Tron's material options. The latter will be exclusive on the S Line model, while artificial leather trim will be combined with Dinamica – a partially material that looks and feels like suede.

As mentioned, the Audi Q4 E-Tron models will arrive on April 14, 2021, so mark your calendars and keep us in your tabs as we'll surely give you an update on that.