Can the new BMW M4 keep up with its rivals from Mercedes-Benz and Audi in a drag race? To find out, the team at carwow pitted a brand-new BMW M4 Competition against a Mercedes-Benz C63 S and an Audi RS5. Who is the new drag race king of German performance coupes? Let’s find out.

The BMW M4 Competition is the most powerful BMW M3/M4 ever built. Power comes from the stout S58 straight-6 engine which produces 503 horsepower (375 Kilowatts) and 479 lb-ft (650 Newton-Meters) of torque in the M4 Competition. This twin-turbo engine is an engineering masterpiece featuring a closed deck design, forged Mahle pistons, and extensive use of diamond-like coatings to reduce friction.

The dual-clutch transmission used on the previous generation BMW M3/M4 is now replaced with a ZF 8-speed automatic. This switch was done to improve drivability during commutes and required to handle the impressive surge of torque from the S58 engine. Although the M4’s looks are polarizing at best, its performance is otherworldly.

When it comes to building beautiful coupes, Mercedes-Benz is one of the best and the current generation C63 AMG is a stunner. Underneath its sculpted exterior sheet metal lives a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 503 horsepower (375 Kilowatts) and 516 lb-ft (700 Newton-Meters) of torque virtually matching the power output of the new BMW M4 Competition. Power is sent to the rear wheels via and Mercedes-AMG developed 9-speed automatic transmission with launch control.

The Audi RS5 has to face some very serious competition in this drag race. Powered by a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine that produces 444 horsepower (331 Kilowatts) and 443 lb-ft of (600 Newton-Meters) torque the RS5 may seem like the slowest car on paper. However, you can never underestimate the power of Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system to put power to the pavement.

Which of these German coupes is the best? Let’s settle this argument on the drag strip and find out.