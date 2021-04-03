In the realm of SUVs, the quickest and fastest names you'll probably hear are the Lamborghini Urus and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. These two machines boast impressive horsepower numbers and solid straight-line performance that we've seen before.

But there's a wildcard that we've also seen in the past – the Tesla Model Y in its Performance trim. In fact, the Model Y has beat the Trackhawk in a previous drag race, an upset if you ask us given the power output advantage that the Jeep model has.

Gallery: Tesla Model Y Performance Test

11 Photos

The question is, can the Tesla Model Y beat the Lamborghini Urus in a drag race? Edmunds, the guys who previously raced the Model Y with the Trackhawk, orchestrated the rivalry between the two.

For comparison's sake, let's lay down the numbers here. The Lamborghini Urus produces 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) torque from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter Audi engine. The Model Y, on the other hand, makes an estimated power output of 450 to 500 hp (373 kW) and 470 to 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of twist.

Just like the Trackhawk, the Urus has a major advantage in terms of power output. But despite the Tesla's battery and two motors, the electric high-rider weighs significantly less than the Italian super SUV. We all know that in a drag race, weight is as important as the power output, along with traction and of course, the driver.

Will the Urus suffer the Trackhawk's fate at the mercy of the Model Y? The video on top of this page has the answer, but let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.