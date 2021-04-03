Three-row crossover utility vehicles have been around for the past two decades. These machines offer supreme comfort with their unibody construction, as well as relatively ample seating for seven. Most importantly, most of these SUVs come with an all-wheel drivetrain, which gives them an edge during harsh road conditions and extra off-road capability.

But with several offerings in the market, which one actually has what it takes to conquer snowy terrains? YouTube's SUV Battle has put nine three-row SUVs in a test to find out.

Before watching the video, SUV Battle wants to remind you that the comparison isn’t fair, to begin with, since the contenders wear different sets of tires, plus the driver for each model differs as well. They understand that those two can affect the result of the comparison and want you to not watch the video if you like an ideal situation instead.

The contenders are a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, a 2014​ Chevrolet Captiva, a 2019 Kia Sorento V6, a 2008​ Honda Pilot, a 2008​ Subaru Tribeca, a 2014​ Toyota Highlander V6, a 2019​ Mitsubishi Outlander V6, a 2018 Skoda Kodiaq, and a 2013 Ford Explorer.

The list above ranks from the crossover with the weakest engine up to the one with the most powerful of the bunch. That doesn't mean that the Hyundai Santa Fe's the least capable in this test, though, as you'll see if you watch the video embedded atop this page.

Truth be told, SUV Battle is an underrated YouTube channel considering how objective the comparisons are on their videos. The video featured in this story may be 30 minutes long but it's worth your time, we promise.