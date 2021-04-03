NCAA's March Madness is about to end with the Men's Final Four scheduled to compete this weekend. Nissan, an official NCAA partner, debuts its "Thrill" campaign during the sporting event, featuring a brand-new commercial called "The New Nissan."

Presenting Nissan's own final four is the award-winning actor Brie Larson, returning to continue her multi-year partnership with the Japanese marque. Larson first worked with the automaker last year in a controversial ad for the new-generation Nissan Sentra. In November, Larson starred in another ad for the 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Gallery: 2022 Nissan Frontier

36 Photos

This time around, Larson showcases not one but five Nissan models, starting with the most iconic of the bunch, the Datsun 240Z. She then proceeds to drive the Z car's latest iteration in a spirited manner, the Z Proto.

Of course, what's a Nissan commercial these days without the recently-unveiled Nissan Frontier, along with the Rogue crossover, Leaf EV, and most importantly, the Ariya crossover EV, the precursor of the brand's future. The Nissan Patrol Nismo didn't make an appearance, but that's expected since it was a global debut for the Armada's cousin.

"At Nissan, we want to thrill people at every turn and we're excited to showcase this with our completely refreshed product lineup," said Allyson Witherspoon, vice president and chief marketing officer, Nissan U.S. "We've been working with Brie for more than a year and she definitely brings the spirit of our message to life in this latest campaign."

The New Nissan ad is obviously harkening back to the fact that the automaker has released 10 new cars over 20 months, showcasing its refreshed lineup in the US. The Z car, however, is yet to be fully revealed in production form but the Z Proto should give you a good preview.