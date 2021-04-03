General Motors has been very active in releasing renderings on its GM Design Instagram. Most of the sketches were fictional, while some are speculated to be the future of current GM products – like the burly truck rendering from last month that looks like a design study for the Chevy Silverado. While the posts from that Instagram account cover all vehicle segment, one thing's common among them – they were made by official GM designers and not just renderings submitted by fans.

One of the latest to come out piqued our interest, though. It's a single-seater speedster with a Bow Tie badge, looking like a track-ready Chevrolet.

The rendering above was made by Brian Geiszler, which, according to his LinkedIn profile, is a lead interior designer at GM. It's presumably made in 2017 based on the watermark. Needless to say, the resulting design looks fast, though we doubt it's a road-going vehicle given the lack of headlights and wheel coverings. And yes, eagle-eyed observers would not miss the CERV 5 letterings on the side and front wing of the concept.

For the uninitiated, Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle (CERV) are experimental cars for the Golden Bow Tie. Spearheaded by Zora Arkus-Duntov in 1959, these vehicles serve as show cars to showcase the company's engineering expertise. Of note, the 1990 CERV III was a precursor to the mid-engine Corvette C8, given their bevy of similarities.

The last official CERV was released in the '90s, marked as the CERV IV. The CERV IV-B became the testbed for the fifth-generation Chevy Corvette in 1997, powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine. Though not legal to be driven on the road, it was sold at Barrett-Jackson in 2009 for $34,000.

Though marked as CERV 5, this isn't an official CERV (yet) but we're hoping to see one soon as it has been a long time coming.