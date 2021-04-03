When we first learned about the GMC Hummer EV pickup, we knew an SUV would eventually enter the scene. GMC began teasing the electric SUV some time ago, and now the day is officially here. Say hello to the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, which fuses all the same cool tech and performance from the truck with no small about of old-school Hummer H2 nostalga.

We'll answer the first question you're likely asking. Yes, the SUV offers the same three-motor electric layout as the pickup, with a lower-priced two-motor version also available later. You won't feel the same punch as the pickup, however, as GMC estimates the tri-motor Hummer EV SUV with up to 830 horsepower (619 kilowatts). That's down from the truck which boasts 1,000 hp (746 kW), but torque is still listed as 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Newton-meters).

Gallery: 2024 GMC Hummer SUV

4 Photos

Of course, that's torque at the wheels, whereas typical measurements are made at the engine. Since the Hummer has multiple motors in place of a single internal-combustion engine, some gray area in measurement-taking is understood. For a more apples-to-apples comparison, the wheel torque rating should equal a shaft rating of approximately 1,000 lb-ft (1,356 Nm). That places the Hummer SUV on-par with heavy-duty diesel pickups, which is still seriously impressive for any application, never mind a luxury SUV.

Speaking of which, you'll find the same five-passenger interior layout for the SUV as you get in the truck. The rear section is obviously new and includes a mounted full-size spare along with a sizable cargo area. As far as features go, expect to see Enhanced Super Cruise, the bonkers four-wheel-steer Crabwalk Mode, Extract Mode, and the explosive Watts To Freedom launch mode. In three-motor Hummers, that will deliver a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds when prowling the streets. Off the beaten path, GMC says the Hummer SUV should have best-in-class approach and departure angles, not to mention a 35.4-foot turning circle on models with 4 Wheel Steer.

Buyers looking for maximum bling will want the Edition 1 model, which comes standard with 22-inch wheels and customizations galore. However, it's also available with the Extreme Off-Road package that swaps the big wheels for 18-inchers wrapped in aggressive 35-inch tires. The package further enhances the Hummer's off-roading with a front eLocker and virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty half shafts, underbody cameras, and for protection of vital areas, rock sliders and skid plates. If that's not enough, GMC will have over 200 accessories available at launch.

Regardless of the trim, GM's Ultium platform with 800v capability will be underneath, save for the entry-level model which uses a 400v system. Range varies from 250-plus miles for the base trim to 300-plus for the others. Adding the Extreme Off-Road package reduces range to 280-plus miles, but GMC is keen to remind us these are all preliminary estimates. And with nearly two years until the Hummer SUV goes on sale, there's certainly time to change things up.

On that front, the Hummer SUV follows a hierarchy similar to the pickup. The Edition 1 lands first, arriving in early 2023 with a starting price of $105,595, or $110,595 with the Extreme Off-Road package. Both the Hummer EV 3X and 2X follow in spring 2023; the tri-motor 3X starts at $99,995 with the 625-hp (466-kW) dual-motor 2X starting at $89,995. Lastly, the dual-motor EV2 arrives in the spring of 2024 at $79,995.