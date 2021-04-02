It feels unfair to categorize Bugatti in with any other automaker. It's as high-end and bespoke as one can get. The brand occupies six spots on our "Most Expensive Cars In The World" roundup – and the cheapest requires $3 million. So, it should be no surprise that prospective buyers and Bugatti enthusiasts get opportunities few of us will ever get to experience. One such event took the company to the Paris outskirts for a scenic test drive.

"Passionates," as Bugatti calls them, had the chance to test drive two stunning models – the Chiron Sport and the Chiron Pur Sport. The company hosted the event at the Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey, which is about 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside Paris. The proximity to Paris is no accident. Bugatti recently inaugurated a new showroom in the City of Lights, where Ettore Bugatti established the brand's first showroom almost 100 years ago.

Gallery: Bugatti Chiron Sport And Pur Sport Paris Test Drive

28 Photos

"After long abstinence and merely digital presentations, aficionados of our brand finally have the chance here to test and experience the two hyper sports cars," said Guy Caquelin, Regional Director Europe at Bugatti. The coronavirus pandemic did restrict in-person gatherings over the last year, making such events safe for everyone a challenge. The Chiron has spawned several variants and one-offs since its 2016 introduction, with each pushing the brand further.

The Chiron Sport is no slouch, either, packing the potent quad-turbocharged W16 engine and gobs of horsepower, though Bugatti did focus on reducing its weight and stiffening the suspension. In 2020, the Chiron Pur Sport took an even bigger stance on improving the hypercar's handling. Bugatti revised the gearbox for a closer gear-ratio spread, reduced the weight even further, and made a handful of other changes to improve the car's lateral grip. Bugatti is limiting Pur Sport production to just 60 examples, too.