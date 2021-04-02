The hot-hatch is fast.

Without the standard Volkswagen Golf coming to the US, we’ll have to make do with the hopped-up Golf GTI and Golf R, though the latter is the more interesting of the two. VW gave it a thorough makeover for the model’s eighth generation, turning the 2022 Golf R into a stunning performance machine that can really stretch its legs on the German Autobahn. A new video shows just how fast the hot-hatch is, and it’s impressive.

The video comes from the Automann-TV YouTube channel and has the hatchback hitting an astounding 180 miles per hour (289 kilometers per hour) on the famous highway system, according to the speedometer. However, the GPS-verified top speed was a bit less at a still-impressive 172 mph (277 kph). The Golf R sports the Performance Package that gives it a higher top speed over its standard electronically limited 155 mph (250 kph) to 167 mph (270 kph).

Before the high-speed highway run, the driver puts the hatchback through a zero-to-62 (100 kph) test that shows the car hitting it in 4.51 seconds. That’s quicker than the VW advertised 4.7-second time. That number dips to 4.33 seconds with the rollout. The driver notes that the R’s 172 mph speed is electronically limited, too, and suggests there could be a bit more left in the tank. That wouldn’t be a surprise, as it appears VW may have underrated the Golf R’s output.

Powering the new Golf R is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) ad 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s 27 hp and 15 lb-ft more than the previous model. VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system is standard fare, though VW did tweak it to make it different than in the previous generation. The engine pairs with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG.

Source: Automann-TV

