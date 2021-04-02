As Hennessey Performance prepares to begin Venom F5 deliveries sometime this year, the company continues to create some of the meanest tuned machines around. The tuner made a name for itself cramming gobs of power into cars, and now it's doing the same to pickup trucks, creating the VelociRaptor 700. It's a power pack available for the Ford F-250 and F-350, and a new video shows just how much more powerful it is compared to the stock version.

The stock F-250 grabbed sports Ford's 7.3-liter V8 that produces 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) of torque. That's impressive, though it's nowhere close to the VelociRaptor’s output. The Hennessey creates 700 hp (521 kW) and 722 lb-ft (1,046 Nm) of torque thanks to the host of aftermarket upgrades the tuner added, which include a high-flow supercharger and air induction system.

Hennessey pits the pair in a pair of drag races, though both go as one would expect. The first race has the Hennessey getting the jump off the line, and it's over from there. The stock F-250 just isn't powerful enough to keep up as the Hennessey created quite a gap between the two. The second race gives the stock truck the jump, though the Hennessey has no trouble catching up and passing the regular pickup as it secures its second win.

The VelociRaptor 700 package does a lot with a little. Besides the supercharger upgrade, Hennessey adds an air-to-air intercooler, stainless steel cat-back exhaust system, the Hennessey Calibration Upgrade, and all the necessary gaskets and fluids. The pack includes a host of visual upgrades, a series number plaque, and a warranty, as well. The tuner also offers a Stage 1 off-road kit that can give the pickup new bumpers, unique wheels, a front suspension leaving kit, and 35-inch off-road tires.