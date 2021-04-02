The BMW iX electric crossover will reportedly get an M variant in late 2022 or 2023. It'll reportedly pack 560 horsepower (418 kilowatts), according to a new rumor from BMW Blog.

The performance EV will allegedly go by the name iX M60. In addition to the extra horsepower, it will have upgrades like suspension tweaks. The styling will also be more aggressive to accentuate the extra performance visually.

BMW will start taking orders for the iX xDrive50 in the US in June and deliveries will start in early 2022. Prices will start around $85,000. The electric crossover will have two electric motors producing a total of over 500 hp (375 kW). This will be enough for the model to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in under 5.0 seconds. The 100-kilowatt-hour battery will allow for an estimated range over 300 miles (483 kilometers) in the EPA test.

The entry-level iX is the xDrive40 model has 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts). The exact battery capacity isn't yet available but is over 70 kWh, according to the company. The estimated range in the WLTP test is over 249 miles (400 kilometers). It gets a 150 kW charger that takes 40 minutes to go from 10 percent to 80 percent capacity. American prices aren't yet available, but this grade starts at €77,400 in Europe.

Each iX will make use of 132 pounds (59.9 kilograms) of recycled plastic and synthetic yarn from nylon waste material. The leather treatment uses olive leaf extract.

BMW will produce the iX with a focus on sustainability. For example, the factory is using solar and hydroelectric. The company is also sourcing its own raw materials, like cobalt, to ensure transparent extraction and processing.