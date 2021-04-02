The quarterly sales reports came out this week, and you know what that means, scouting for zombie cars that are stubbornly sticking around despite being long discontinued. After discovering General Motors sold a whopping 462 Chevrolet Impala sedans and no fewer than 1,065 Sonic hatchbacks, FCA Stellantis has a few undead cars as well in the sales chart.

Beginning with the most exciting of them all, the Dodge Viper racked up a grand total of two sales in the first quarter of 2021. That's already half of the total volume sold last year when the V10 supercar generated four sales, down from five in 2019 and 19 in 2018. We're amazed the Viper is still appearing in the sales charts considering the final car was built at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant back in August 2017.

Gallery: 2016 Dodge Viper

62 Photos

Moving on to mainstream cars while sticking with the Dodge brand, someone bought a Dart in the first three months of the year. Presumably, the buyer took advantage of a sweet discount considering the compact sedan bowed out in September 2016 when the last car was assembled at the Belvidere Assembly Plant. In 2020, Dodge sold seven Darts, down from the 15 units shipped to customers in 2019.

Related to the Dodge Dart, the Chrysler 200 found one new buyer in the first quarter of 2021, which is quite puzzling since production ended in December 2016 when the last one was built at the Sterling Heights Assembly plant. Last year, nine sedans were delivered to customers while 48 examples found new buyers in 2019.

But wait, we're not done yet. Phased out for the 2020 model year in the United States, the Fiat 500 was still available in Q1 2021 and four people bought one. The sales chart doesn't say whether the ones sold were the normal version, electric 500e, and/or the Abarth hot hatch, but yes, the Italian city car was technically still around in the first three months of the year.

The 500X crossover remains officially on sale, gathering 265 sales so far in 2021. As for the 500L minivan, the 2020MY was its final model year in the United States, and it appears in the sales chart for Q1 2021 with 69 units.

The 124 Spider is also technically dead since there isn't a 2021MY available, but Fiat is clearing out the remaining stock. A total of 477 Italian Miatas were delivered in January, February, and March, which is actually 23 percent more than in the same period of last year.

Although not discontinued yet, the Alfa Romeo 4C is the least popular model sold by Stellantis in North America if we’re excluding the zombie cars. A mere 24 cars were delivered in Q1 2021.