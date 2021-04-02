The Chevy S-10 Blazer is a humble two-door SUV from the '90s that rivaled the previous version of the Ford Bronco. Unlike its current Blazer crossover version, the old models were regarded as great truck-based off-roaders. Seeing one in perfect condition for sale today isn't exactly a rare sight, but this particular example we've found is worthy of your attention.

Listed over at Seibels Auto and currently located in Pennsylvania, this white S-10 Blazer is actually a 1992 GMC Typhoon underneath. For car nuts, you know what that means and you'd agree that this is one of the craziest sleepers you'll find.

According to the listing's honestly written description, S-10 Blazer's past life, the original GMC Typhoon, was involved in a car accident in 1994 at 11,000 miles. It was totaled by the insurance company, bought by the next owner at nearly $6,000. Restoration work was done in the same year, turning it into a Chevy S-10 Blazer that we see in photos today.

As the previous totaled unit only needed all of its bottom cladding replaced, the original engine was carried over. Of note, the Typhoon uses a highly modified version of the GMC Jimmy's Vortec engine shared with the GMC Syclone.

Assuming that all original Typhoon upgrades are in place, including the Mitsubishi turbocharger that makes 14 psi of boost, this humble S-10 Blazer should be making 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, the most powerful S-10 Blazer that ever existed in showrooms only made 160 hp (120 kW).

So next time you see a white S-10 Blazer on the road, you might want to hold your judgment. This Sleeper King is currently on sale for $23,988 at nearly 29,000 miles, and it's only a matter of time before someone decides to add it into their garage.