The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is undoubtedly one of the most significant vehicles in the history of the automotive industry. It also remains one of our personal favorite cars of all time and watching a well-preserved example being polished to perfection is our way to enjoy the legendary car in lockdown conditions.

The video you see at the top of this page comes from the detailing experts from Topaz. The London-based center was recently visited by a 1956 Mercedes Benz 300 SL for a full exterior paint treatment. As one would expect, in the end, it looks probably better than when it left the factory 65 years ago.

For this project, Topaz relies on a three-stage paint correction program. Even for a relatively small car like the two-door 300 SL, the procedure takes several hours but in the end, it eliminates 95 percent of the paint defects including medium swirl marks and holograms. Or, to put it simply, the results are astonishing, the 300 SL finally shines like new again.

With just 3,258 examples built, the 300 SL is one of the rarest sports cars in history. We are happy every time such a rare beauty gets the attention and care it deserves, and this video reminded us of the amazing 300 SL that was restored in November last year (see the related links box above).

One thing worth noting about the 300 SL from the video here is that, as far as we could see, the interior needs some attention as well. The dashboard, steering wheel, and door panels all seem fine and nice, though the driver’s seat has probably seen better times. Another project for restoration specialists? Perhaps, and we’d love to see it finished.