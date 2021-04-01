The new Peugeot 308 is one of the best-looking (if not the best) models in Europe’s C-segment. It’s by far more exciting than the VW Golf and the likes, and it’s going on sale soon in an attempt to steal the sales crown, just like the Peugeot 208 and 2008 did it in their respective segments in January and February.

But Peugeot could be up to something in the EV scene, too. According to a new report from Automotive News, an all-electric version of the 308 will be launched in 2023 as a direct competitor to the Volkswagen ID.3. Unfortunately, a spokesman for the French brand told the publication it’s “too early” for more details.

Gallery: 2021 Peugeot 308

83 Photos

One thing we are curious to find out is what platform the new EV will use. There seem to be two main options - one is the CMP small car architecture, used by the new Citroen C4, which allows for fully electric powertrains to be used. This seems highly unlikely though, given Peugeot’s ambitions for a more upmarket product than the C4.

Peugeot’s upcoming e-VMP architecture, which will essentially be a battery-electric adaptation of the EMP2 that’s underpinning the new 308, seems like a more likely solution. The new platform will debut with the next-generation 3008 slated for 2023 and it could be used for the all-electric 308, too. Obviously, nothing is confirmed at this early point.

One niche class where Volkswagen is safe from a Peugeot attack is the compact hot hatch segment. Unfortunately, the French brand has made it pretty clear it has no intentions to bring a 308 GTI or 308 Peugeot Sport Engineered to the market because the demand for fast hatches “has collapsed.”