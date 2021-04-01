We all love Kevin Hart – okay, maybe not all, but as car nuts, we know that the actor-comedian has quite a taste for cars. In February, Hart acquired a beastly, badass-looking 1970 Dodge Charger that's powered by a 1,000-horsepower Hellephant engine. That's one sweet ride but it looks like that wasn’t enough to satisfy Hart's itch.

Just last weekend, Hart went home with a stunning custom 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for a princely price of $825,000. If you think that's too much, take a gander at the images below and see for yourself.

Gallery: Kevin Hart's 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible

22 Photos

Sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction in Arizona, this classic Vette isn't an ordinary restoration of course. The most notable customization is the engine residing inside the hood – a new 6.2-liter V8 engine from a mid-engine C8 Corvette LT1.

And yes, that mill puts out the same numbers at 460 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque, sent to the wheels via a 4L75E automatic transmission. Suspension and brake calipers (Wilwood brakes), on the other hand, were from a C7 – the former's an Art Morrison independent suspension with fully-adjustable ride height and Strange coilovers. Wheels are a set of EVOD one-offs wrapped in Nitto whitewall tires.

Beyond the deliciously handsome looks on the outside and other unmentioned upgrades, the cabin of this Corvette Convertible's equally tasty. Notable on the aftermarket additions is the new head unit that was made to look like the original 1959 Wonder Bar stereo. It has Bluetooth, plus a bevy of speakers and a subwoofer.

With these upgrades and the way the restoration was tastefully done, that $825,000 was money well spent, we reckon. The pictures couldn't do justice so for sure, we'll be on the lookout for a video of this newly-added ride into Hart's collection.