The White House unveiled a sweeping plan on Wednesday to renovate, update, and generally overhaul the US transportation infrastructure. Called the American Jobs Plan, it proposes an estimated $621 billion for various transportation-related areas including $174 billion for electric vehicle technology. It's part of a sweeping $2 trillion proposal that also addresses non-transportation infrastructure, manufacturing, and climate change.

For our purposes, we'll obviously focus on the transportation-related measures. The EV investment is the priciest of the bunch, with a planned $174 billion designed to "spur domestic supply chains" for the development and support of American-made electric vehicles. That includes everything from sourcing raw materials to retooling factories, point-of-sale rebates for EV buyers, and state/local assistance to build 500,000 charging stations by 2030. This $174 billion investment also includes updating the federal vehicle fleet to electric power, which was previously mentioned in President Biden's "Made in America" executive order from January 25.

Coming in second at $115 billion is a proposal for critical bridge and road repair. Regardless of how you feel about electric power, investing in highways certainly affects everyone driving a vehicle on US shores. The plan aims to modernize 20,000 miles of roadway, including everything from highways to main-streets. It will also repair 10,000 of the worst bridges and fix the ten bridges with the biggest economical significance in the country.

From there, $85 billion would go towards modernizing the nation's public transport system, including buses and rail systems. A separate $80 billion would go to Amtrak's repair backlog as well as improvements to specific rail corridors and expansion of rail networks to new locations. $42 billion is set aside for ports, waterways, and airports. The remaining amount addresses transportation inequalities and other programs.

Unlike the Made in America executive order, the American Jobs Plan requires congressional approval before it can be implemented. It's unlikely to garner Republican support, but early reactions suggest it may not have full backing from Democrats in its current form.