Spy photos have revealed little of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. Mercedes has kept the important model hidden under thick camouflage and cladding, leaving us to ponder its design. However, helping to put the new SUV into focus is a pair of unofficial renderings from our friends at Kolesa.ru hat show what the next-generation GLC could look like whenever Mercedes decides to reveal it.

The renderings show off an SUV that’s a bit more subtle in the design department than the one it replaces, though not by much. The rendering adopts the C-Class’ front-end design onto the larger vehicle. Both share the automaker’s Modular Rear Architecture, so the likelihood of some shared styling elements between the two won’t come as a surprise. The new platform will likely make the new GLC lighter than the outgoing model while making the chassis stiffer, too.

The GLC’s rear end continues the C-Class thievery with a similar pair of trapezoidal taillights. They sit above a reserved bumper and a lower valance that houses the dual-exhaust tips. The new platform will also allow the new GLC to add some form of electrification to its powertrains. The company is expected to install a range of gas- and diesel-powered engines, though most will likely also receive some form of hybrid electrification. The next-gen SUV will also see its powertrain family shift to that of only four-cylinder units, including the range-topping AMG variant.

There are no interior renderings, though we expect Mercedes to rely heavily on the new C-Class interior for inspiration, as the two are platform mates. That means the GLC could receive the large S-Class-like infotainment screen on the dashboard with a separate screen for the instrument cluster. The GLC was the brand’s best-selling vehicle in 2020, even if sales fell from 2019. There’s little doubt Mercedes wants to see the GLC continue to be a sales success with the next-gen model, which should arrive later this year or in early next.