There's a lot to like about the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, but a commission from a Chinese creates an even more luxurious example of the PHEV crossover. The Mulliner division created this unique machine with a special exterior color and custom styling touches.

Mulliner's customized Bentayga Hybrid uses the color green as the main styling inspiration. The shade represents purity, regeneration, hope, harmony, and growth in China.

This Bentley Bentayga Hybrid's body is the deep shade Viridian green originally from the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept. The paint has flecks of amber and gold in it. In the right light, Bentley says the color has light green and blue undertones. The luxury crossover rides on 22-inch wheels with a machined face and Viridian pockets.

Cumbrian Green leather covers the cabin. The piano veneers are a matching color. The passenger side of the dashboard has a diamond-shaped overlapping silver metal overlay. Over 328 feet (100 meters) of bright white stitching covers areas like the door panels and seat backs. A pair of Mulliner-branded, crystal champagne flutes are located in a container in the back, and there's a cooler for keeping a bottle chilled.

The recently refreshed Bentayga Hybrid uses a 3.0-liter V6 and electric motor with a total output of 443 horsepower (330 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It uses a 17.3 kilowatt-hour lithium battery that provides 31 miles (50 kilometers) of zero-emission range in the NEDC cycle. To promote efficient motoring, there's a pressure point in the throttle during EV motoring the identifies the point when the combustion engine would activate.

The refresh brought interior tweaks like a revised digital instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch infotainment screen with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This unique Bentayga Hybrid will have a physical debut at the Shanghai Motor Show that will run from April 21 to 28. The Bentley Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide lets customers like this person in China work with the company to create a more personalized vehicle than what's possible when just ordering from a dealer.