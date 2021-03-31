The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate editions arrive to add even more luxury to the already opulent SUV. This is supposed to be the pinnacle of extravagance in the model. The package gives the vehicle a price of $187,900 (plus a $1,350 destination fee) on the SVAutobiography Dynamic grade and $218,500 on the long-wheelbase SVAutobiography.

These models feature a satin-finished Orchard Green body with Narvik Black covering the upper portion of the body, including the mirrors and roof. There are also small Copper details around the exterior like around the badging and emblem.

Gallery: 2021 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate

10 Photos

The SVAutobiography Dynamic Ultimate has exterior trim in the shade Graphite Atlas. As an option, buyers can get forged 22-inch wheels in Gloss Dark Grey with a contrasting Diamond Turned finish.

The interior of the long-wheelbase SVAutobiography Ultimate features leather upholstery in the color Vintage Tan with Copper Weave Carbon Fiber trim. As an option, buyers can upgrade to leather hides from Poltrona Frau.

Occupants in the rear sit in Executive Class Comfort-Plus reclining seats with over 46 inches of legroom. The chairs are heated, cooled, and have a massaging functioning, including a hot stone mode. The center console has an integrated Zenith clock, refrigerated compartment, and deployable tables.

The SVAutobiography Dynamic Ultimate's cabin has a two-tone mix of Ebony and Vintage Tan semi-aniline leather seats with a diamond-quilted texture. The headliner is also Ebony, and there's Steel Weave Carbon Fiber trim. The interior also has a knurled finish for the rotary gearshift, start button, and pedals. The paddle shifters are anodized red.

The current Range Rover is nearing the end of its production run. Spy shots point to the exterior styling being familiar but with a slightly more rounded overall appearance. The interior receives a major tech upgrade, including a revised gauge cluster and a larger infotainment screen.