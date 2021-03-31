Hyundai is one of the most energetic players in the automotive industry when it comes to electrification. The South Korean manufacturer has the new Ioniq 5 and recently, sister brand Kia also launched its first dedicated BEV. The two will be followed by an array of other zero-emission cars, including a number of electric products from premium brand Genesis.

We have new photos of what is believed to be the GV70e. Our photographers caught a prototype testing in winter conditions somewhere in Sweden that’s still wearing a lot of camouflage. This is a bit surprising given the unofficial information that the electric crossover will feature just a minimal amount of visual tweaks compared to the combustion-powered GV70.

Gallery: Genesis GV70e new spy photos

24 Photos

These changes will include a closed-off grille on the front fascia and possibly some other minor touches on the bumper. The rear bumper could be modified too in order to incorporate a different diffuser without openings for the exhaust pipes. Model-specific alloys and different badges will most likely round off the design differences between the EV SUV and its ICE brother.

We know for sure the GV70e will ride on Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform, which will underpin all future EVs of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, at least in the near future. We don’t have solid information regarding the performance capabilities of the crossover though, but if the Kia EV6 GT is anything to go by, things should be looking quite promising. Also, we know the architecture can provide driving ranges of up to 310 miles at a single charge.

This prototype may be heavily camouflaged, but seeing how Hyundai and were quick to unveil their new electric products, we won’t be surprised if the official debut of the GV70e will come before the year’s end. If that’s indeed the plan, sales should begin sometime in the first half of 2022.