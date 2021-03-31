The livestream starts at 11:30 AM GMT / 7:30 AM Eastern.

Nissan is believed to be working on a high-performance Nismo version of the hotly anticipated Z sports car, but the new Nismo model being unveiled today is an SUV rather than a coupe. It might come as a surprise to some people, but an amped-up Patrol (pictured below) has been around in the Middle East for approximately five years, and now it's about to get a facelift.

It's still the same sixth-generation (Y62) Patrol that has been around for a decade, so don't go hoping it's an all-new model that would also preview the US-spec Armada. Spy shots have revealed the beefy SUV will get an even more aggressive body kit with red accents while carrying over the 22-inch RAYS forged wheels from the pre-facelift model.

Gallery: 2016 Nissan Patrol Nismo

2016 Nissan Patrol Nismo
16 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/reveP/s6/2016-nissan-patrol-nismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/NYRYX/s6/2016-nissan-patrol-nismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Jqvqg/s6/2016-nissan-patrol-nismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/yEMEq/s6/2016-nissan-patrol-nismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/wYVYN/s6/2016-nissan-patrol-nismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/lmX2W/s6/2015-611067nissan-patrol-nismo1.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/QzMz0/s6/2016-nissan-patrol-nismo.jpg

At the heart of the 2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo should be the same naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8 engine, which in the outgoing version produces 428 horsepower or 28 hp more than in the standard model. Bilstein shock absorbers were added as part of a Nismo-tuned suspension when the original version was launched towards the end of 2015. The body also went through some reinforcements to deliver a quicker steering response, although it's still very much a large and heavy SUV.

This is not the only Nissan SUV to receive the Nismo treatment as the Juke was offered in a spicy derivative with 218 hp and a choice between front- and all-wheel drive. There was even a bonkers Juke-R with the GT-R Nismo's engine producing a whopping 600 hp, but only a handful of vehicles were built at close to $600,000 a pop.

These models may seem like cash grabs by plastering the Nismo badge on SUVs, but it's not like Nissan is the only company doing it. Let's keep in mind a lot of automakers have tricked-out SUVs in their portfolios. From premium brands such as Audi Sport, BMW M, and Mercedes-AMG to mainstream ones such as Volkswagen through its R division and SEAT's Cupra, the performance SUV genre is here to say.

There's A New Nismo Coming Soon...

2022 nissan patrol nismo teaser 2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Teaser Video Announces March 31 Debut Date
2022 nissan patrol nismo rendering 2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Facelift Rendered Based On Spy Shots

Source: Nissan

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com