Nissan is believed to be working on a high-performance Nismo version of the hotly anticipated Z sports car, but the new Nismo model being unveiled today is an SUV rather than a coupe. It might come as a surprise to some people, but an amped-up Patrol (pictured below) has been around in the Middle East for approximately five years, and now it's about to get a facelift.

It's still the same sixth-generation (Y62) Patrol that has been around for a decade, so don't go hoping it's an all-new model that would also preview the US-spec Armada. Spy shots have revealed the beefy SUV will get an even more aggressive body kit with red accents while carrying over the 22-inch RAYS forged wheels from the pre-facelift model.

Gallery: 2016 Nissan Patrol Nismo

16 Photos

At the heart of the 2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo should be the same naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8 engine, which in the outgoing version produces 428 horsepower or 28 hp more than in the standard model. Bilstein shock absorbers were added as part of a Nismo-tuned suspension when the original version was launched towards the end of 2015. The body also went through some reinforcements to deliver a quicker steering response, although it's still very much a large and heavy SUV.

This is not the only Nissan SUV to receive the Nismo treatment as the Juke was offered in a spicy derivative with 218 hp and a choice between front- and all-wheel drive. There was even a bonkers Juke-R with the GT-R Nismo's engine producing a whopping 600 hp, but only a handful of vehicles were built at close to $600,000 a pop.

These models may seem like cash grabs by plastering the Nismo badge on SUVs, but it's not like Nissan is the only company doing it. Let's keep in mind a lot of automakers have tricked-out SUVs in their portfolios. From premium brands such as Audi Sport, BMW M, and Mercedes-AMG to mainstream ones such as Volkswagen through its R division and SEAT's Cupra, the performance SUV genre is here to say.