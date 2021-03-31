Full details of the Kia EV6 have just been revealed, the first dedicated battery-electric vehicle from the Korean automaker. While it's important to note that the new EV carries Kia's revamped "Opposites United" design philosophy, it also comes with an exciting treat for those who'd want to go fast in silence – the Kia EV6 GT.

But this is just the beginning of go-fast EVs from the marque. According to an interview with Auto Express, Kia Head of Global Brand and Customer Experience Division Artur Martins hinted that there will be more GT-badged electric vehicles arriving in the lineup.

"It is important for us that the new products that we’re going to bring on the dedicated platform that we are consistent with the brand in terms of the elements that, together, will stand for the values of Kia. The GT is an important element of that," said Martins in the Auto Express interview.

Martins also pointed out the fact the EV6's platform, the E-GMP shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, allows for more flexibility within the range. But GT-badged EVs will, of course, differ in terms of performance to cater to the more enthusiastic crowd of buyers, as with current GT-badged Kias offered today like the Stinger GT.

"It’s important that we have these products and derivatives in the portfolio that have a little bit more character and that offer the consumer a real exciting experience with EVs that in the past were seen as boring cars. As you will see from the EV6 GT, they can be a very fun to drive product," Martins added.

Looking at the numbers, it would be very hard to disagree. The Kia EV6 GT makes use of two electric motors that make a combined output of 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) of instantaneous torque sent to all four wheels, allowing it to sprint from null to 62 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds.

Still skeptical about the EV6 GT's performance? Kia orchestrated a drag race to prove its worth, which involves performance vehicles and one supercar.