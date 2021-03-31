Genesis is one of those great automotive glow-ups that only come around every few decades, maturing from value-priced competence to all-out style and luxury in three short years. And by the looks of its latest project, that momentum should continue into the near future. Luckily for us, we were the first in the world to sneak a peek at the all-electric Genesis X concept, which previews the brand’s future philosophy and design.

Genesis first pulled the covers from the vehicle at a private event in California, a region chosen specifically for its EV friendliness as well as a vibrant car culture that appreciates strong design and good performance. Unusually, Genesis is using a two-door GT design to blaze into the EV future, instead of a much more commercially viable SUV or crossover. That’s because the company is keen to maintain driving excitement and performance as the world adopts zero-emissions powertrains in greater numbers.

Genesis Grace

The X’s coupe form factor also does wonders for the brand’s “Athletic Elegance” design language, with Genesis’ signature shield grille featuring a mesh design the company calls G-Matrix. The hood wraps down over the fenders for a seamless clamshell appearance, though it maintains the three-dimensional, full-length bodyside crease that runs from the hood to the tail. Massive flared fenders could belong to an old Audi rally car, giving the Genesis X a ready-to-pounce stance that’s very befitting of a sporty concept.

On the X, Genesis’ so-called Two Lines design elements spread beyond just the head- and taillights. The most interesting equals-sign is some slick, illuminated front fender trim that appears to be a continuation of the headlight, but interrupted by the wheel arch. The accent apes an internal-combustion auto’s front fender vents, but since it’s an EV, it doesn’t need additional cooling under the hood. Turning a vent into a lighting signature is a clever way of updating the motif for the modern era.

Other Two Lines details appear on the delicate side-view mirrors (actually, they’re mounting points for a modern camera system). The Genesis X also features an unusual upkick in the beltline trim near the C-pillar, with a pair of slashes that separate a small, triangular quarter window from the rest of the greenhouse. There’s more than a little Peugeot 504/e-Legend or Mercedes CL in those side windows, two gorgeous machines to take inspiration from, and the Two Lines accents keep everything distinctly Genesis.

Viewed from the rear, the X concept sports attractive, rhomboid taillights that wrap around the fat rear haunches, as well as a lower diffuser with two pointed accents on the far right and left edges, recalling the shape of the front grille. Meanwhile the center-lock (!) wheels wear a finned five-spoke design that looks a bit like a wind turbine slicing through the breeze, with extremely subtle lace details on the hub. This is a clever touch that ties the Genesis X in with its other offerings. From stem to stern, it’s hard to find fault with the concept’s gorgeous bodywork in any way.

Going In For A Closer Look

Unfortunately, the vehicle we spent time with was an exterior styling buck without an interior, but the company released images of the concept’s interior at the reveal event. The coupe’s intimate driver’s quarters comprise a swooping center stack binnacle and high console separating the front-seat passengers. Genesis emphasizes this distinction with different colorways – Scotch Brown for the aeronaut and Ocean Blue Green for the copilot, with upcycled, woven seat upholstery made from the scraps of other leathers.

A two-spoke steering wheel wears an airbag cover with Genesis-signature lace around the center badge. The cylindrical infotainment controller and matching shifter of current Genesis products is gone, replaced with an orb-shaped gear selector that also incorporates a drive-mode switch. A sleek display within the swooping confines of the driver’s cockpit area manages infotainment and climate controls, doing away with the tablet-style, high-mounted touchscreen of the current G80, GV70, and GV80. The door armrests “float” above the panel thanks to slick accent lighting, and the bridge-style center console offers open storage beneath.

What’s Next?

Genesis is clear about one thing – the X concept might not preview an actual production model from the company, instead informing the design of future vehicles. The company has two EVs on the way soon, one of which will be based on an existing model (likely the GV70) and the other a bespoke EV built on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP architecture. That vehicle will likely draw extensive design inspiration from the Genesis X, with more Two Lines features than current products. It might also get the X concept’s interior, doing away with the standalone infotainment display in favor of a more integrated approach.

However, if the company decides to go wild and put the sleek two-door coupe into production, we’ll welcome it with open arms. With surprisingly sporty details (peep those acid green brake calipers and four-point racing harnesses) laid over an incredibly graceful two-door body, the Genesis X could pick up right where the discontinued Polestar 1 left off, giving owners a supreme long-distance driving experience without sacrificing style, efficiency, or performance.

Gallery: Genesis X Concept In-Person First Look