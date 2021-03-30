No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is looking to build 24 road-going versions of its SCG 007 prototype race car that will compete in the 2021 World Endurance Championship. Positively insane aspirations, but let’s take a look at how this dream can transform into reality.

We’d be remiss not to mention that SCG’s 2021 racing campaign looks quite promising. While the car is a completely new beast, veteran drivers like Romain Dumas, Pipo Derani, and Oliver Pla will support the team. Semantics aside, Glickenhaus aims to build a road-legal version of the race car, which customers will be able to drive to the track, complete a full day, and then drive back home.

Thankfully, Glickenhaus filled in the blanks on a recent Facebook post about what to expect with the 007S. While we were taken aback by the quoted power output of 1,400 horsepower (1,044 kilowatts) and functioning air conditioning, the estimated Nurburgring Nordschleife lap time of under 6 minutes – on road tires – was simply jaw-dropping. Aside from the enormous task of getting the packaging right with the quoted levels of performance, this is a big claim.

While the Porsche 919 EVO’s Nurburgring record of 5 minutes 19.546 seconds is essentially untouchable, it’s still a big ask for the SCG 007S to break the 6-minute barrier. Sure, the latter will have the former beat when it comes to all-out grunt – with 1,400 hp (1,044 kW) compared to 1,144 hp (853 kW) – but it’s tough to say that it will compare in the aerodynamic department.

Regardless, we remain extremely excited to see how Glickenhaus will perform both on the road and at the race track. Should there be enough interest, 24 examples of the 007S will be built, each with a price tag of $2.3 million (€1.96 million at current exchange rates).