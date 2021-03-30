Mercedes-AMG will introduce high-performance versions of the upcoming EV models in the EQ sub-brand. The result will be similar in spirit to what the division does with other Mercedes products. The basic vehicle will still there, but the engineers will focus their effort on improving straight-line performance, handling, and braking. The first of these AMG-tuned EQ vehicles will debut later this year.

AMG indicates there are two EVs on the immediate horizon. "They are ambassadors for a new era in the performance segment of the 43 and 53 series AMG models," the company says in its announcement.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E-PERFORMANCE

73 Photos

Both AMG EVs will have an electric motor at the front and at the rear. The 400-volt lithium-ion battery will have its own wiring harness to handle the extra performance from the powertrain. The AMG i-Booster tech will combine electric recuperation and hydraulic braking slowing down.

According to the division's test, this powertrain will give these models performance on par with the division's current 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and will push the electric products to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in under 4.0 seconds. The top speed will be 155 mph (249 kph).

An AMG model has to look the part, and that's not different for these EV models. They'll feature a new grille with vertical slats that will likely be similar to the Panamericana nose from existing top-spec AMG products. There will also be other expected tweaks like changes to the bumper, side sills, and aerodynamic elements.

Inside, there will be sporty touches like thickly bolstered seats and different trim than other models. The MBUX system will get specific functions to support performance driving. For a proper sound during sporty driving, AMG will tweak the loudspeakers, shaker, and sound generator to create a more aggressive noise than the standard EQ models.