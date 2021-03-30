There's a certain amount of irony in the blistering speed of the Bugatti Chiron compared to its rate of production. Obviously the two aren't related, but Bugatti certainly takes its time building each and every Chiron at its manufacturing center in Molsheim, France. The hypercar hit the scene in 2016, and since then, only 300 have been built.

In fact, you're looking at number 300 right here. To mark the milestone, Bugatti snapped some photos and offered information on exactly what the 300th Chiron is like. If we had to use just one word, it would obviously be black. Two more words? Pur Sport. Fortunately, we aren't limited by such metrics, so we can offer all the hypercar lovers a bit more information than that.

Gallery: Bugatti Chiron Number 300

16 Photos

Specifically, Bugatti says the exterior shade of the car is called Nocturne. It's trimmed with no small about of carbon fiber, visible on the windshield wipers, mirror arms and housings, front and rear fascias, and of course the massive rear wing. Inside is more black in the form of leather and Alcantara. And lest we forget, this car is a Pur Sport, which trades absolute straight-line speed for more handling prowess. As such, it's only capable of 218 mph flat out, but its revised gearing also lets the tweaked hypercar reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.3 seconds.

"Bugatti stands for the most extraordinary, most powerful, and most elegant hyper sports cars in the world," said Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann. "With the now 300th vehicle produced, we are again showing our competence in quality and customization. The Chiron Pur Sport is guaranteed to give customers pleasure. In addition to its unbelievable driving performance, it combines highest engineering and design skill as well as superb craftsmanship.”

When all is said and done, 500 Chirons will see the light of day. Of those, only 60 will be Pur Sports so take a good look at these photos. It could be the first and last time you ever see this black beauty.