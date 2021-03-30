The new teaser for the next-gen Infiniti QX60 focuses on the premium model's updated ProPilot Assist safety system. At this rate of doling out info, there's not going to be much left to know about the crossover when it finally debuts.

The 2022 QX60 is the first Infiniti model to benefit from improved ProPilot Assist tech. The safety system now integrates with the navigation system. This lets the various features better predict what's about to happen like knowing about upcoming curves or preparing for an offramp.

Gallery: Infiniti QX60 ProPilot Teaser

12 Photos

Improved sensors allow for things like smoother and earlier automatic braking. The steering assistance makes corrections that feel more natural. Plus, the adaptive cruise control is able to maintain a selected speed. The traffic sign recognition system can now suggest to drivers to change speeds automatically to match the current limit.

In earlier teasers, Infiniti already touted the 2022 QX60's updated all-wheel-drive system. Up to 50 percent of the torque can go to the rear wheels. Sensors are allegedly able to detect that a wheel is about to slip before the event happens and direct power to either side where the traction is needed.

Infiniti already confirms that select trims of the 2022 QX60 can tow up to 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms). The crossover continues to use a 3.5-liter V6 like the current model. It's not clear whether the 295-horsepower (216-kilowatt) carries over. The big drivetrain change is adopting a nine-speed automatic.

The styling of the 2022 QX60 should be very similar to the QX60 Monograph Prototype concept. The model gains narrow headlights and a large, mesh grille. The overall exterior has smooth styling. Inside, a wide infotainment display is on top of the center stack, and spy shots suggest there's a digital instrument cluster. The cabin materials look quite nice.