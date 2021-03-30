In case you're unaware, Porsche isn't the only luxury brand under the Volkswagen Group that's invading the high-performance electric vehicle segment. Audi, known for its high-performance wagons and Quattro all-wheel drivetrain, is also at the gates and its Trojan horse, the RS E-Tron GT, is already available for ordering.

The 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT configurator is now up, so let's take a look at the most expensive build you can do with the Porsche Taycan cousin – just in case you want to splurge on options on a German EV.

While the E-Tron GT starts at $99,900, the top-spec RS trim sets you back with a starting price of $139,900. However, going for the Year One package adds an eye-watering $20,350 to the sticker price, which comes with 21-inch five-twin-spoke concept car design wheels with carbon-ceramic brakes with red calipers, and several carbon fiber parts. You also get the distinction you deserve with black badges and Audi rings, as well as the HD Matrix-design LED headlights with Audi laser light and animation.

Ibis White paint color won't warrant an additional premium, but going for other colors such as Ascari Blue Metallic, Florett Silver Metallic, Kemora Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Suzuka Gray Metallic, Tactical Green Metallic, and Daytona Gray Pearl will need you to add $595.

However, choosing Audi exclusive special paint color option (not shown in the images) will ask $3,900 more, but that will give you a personalized RS E-Tron GT as a trade-off.

Inside, the Year One package also adds an RS three-spoke heated, perforated flat-bottom, multifunction steering wheel, working in complement to the RS 18-way power front sport seats plus including 4-way power lumbar. Of course, the Nappa perforated leather seats with "RS" honeycomb stitching comes with ventilation and massage functions.

There are matte carbon atlas inlays added, as well, along with Dinamica headliner and RS interior design package that employs red stitching, RS floor mats, and red seatbelts into the cabin.

Of course, in line with the Porsche Taycan's powertrain, the RS E-Tron GT comes with a 93.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack combined with an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows rapid recharging. It makes a total of 590 horsepower (440 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters) of torque, coming from an electric motor on each axle and a rear-mounted two-speed automatic.

With a total of $24,250 worth of optional equipment, the most expensive 2022 Audi E-Tron GT asks for $164,150 without the $1,045 destination charge.