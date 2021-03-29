Niels van Roij Design has some new sketches showing off its Ferrari Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage project that's now underway. The idea to create a modern reinterpretation of a one-off from the 1970s.

The images show the vehicle from the front, side, and rear. They're still renderings but provide a better idea of what Niels van Roij Design is building versus the earlier views of the unique machine.

The Ferrari Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage has a long-slung, pointed nose. There are narrow headlights with yellow-tinted coverings, and this piece spans the width of the front end. The fascia has a simple, trapezoidal opening with a slightly rounded shape and three chrome strips through the center. The hood has a slight bulge in the center that flares outward near the windshield.

The side view highlights the extended roof. The Coke-bottle beltline is retro but looks perfect here. There's a vent just behind the front fenders and an inlet at the lower edge of the rear fender.

The image from the rear highlights how the glass sides have a metal spine running between them. There's also a massive, glass tail. In the rendering, the taillights don't seem to integrate cleanly into the design, but things might look better in the real world.

The original Ferrari Daytona Shooting Brake (above) was unique creation from the 1970s. Architect Bob Gittleman commissioned the car using a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 as the starting point. Each of the rear glass panels could open separately, and there was a custom wood center stack

Judging by the progress reports on Niels van Roij Design's recent Ferrari Breadvan Hommage, it might be a couple of years before we see this shooting brake on the road. Until the work is complete, expect the company to offer lots of updates on each stage of the build.