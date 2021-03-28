Most petrolheads will likely associate the Ford F-150 Raptor as the Blue Oval’s undisputed drag race king. That said, Ford’s latest F-150 is a surprisingly potent package with its twin-turbo V6 supported by a mild performance hybrid system. The Fast Lane Truck puts the latest Blue Oval pickup against the previous generation Raptor in its most recent YouTube video.

On paper, both competitors are a lot closer than you’d think. While the Raptor is still the most powerful – putting out 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 510 foot-pounds (691 Newton-meters) – the newer F-150 hybrid isn’t far behind with its powertrain pumping out 430 hp (321 kW) and 570 ft-lb (772 Nm). Along with the torque advantage, we’d be remiss not to mention that the new truck tips the scales around 400 pounds lighter than the competition.

With such a short race – probably only around 500 feet – the 2021 F-150 took a convincing victory in the first run. Contrary to what you may be thinking, this result wasn’t a fluke. Sure, you could argue that Andre got a good jump, but several more runs revealed the same results. Following the success, TFLT thought it would be a good idea to run the new F-150 against the Ram TRX.

After some technical issues with the TRX cutting out at the end of the run, it finally put down a solid performance. Unsurprisingly, the latest F-150 finally met its match against the faster TRX – a truck that’s much heavier, but nearly twice as powerful.

Clearly, this is more of a fun video than a serious competition, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that a work truck defeated a supertruck. We’d wager that the results could have been more representative at a longer drag-strip but any chance to let a rip behind the wheel of these vehicles is clearly a victory.