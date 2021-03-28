The Kia Stinger GT is a true grand tourer, but that doesn't mean that it's incapable of having fun. With a twin-turbo V6 residing under its hood, sending power either to the rear wheels or on all four corners, the Stinger GT knows how to be tail-happy, and that's what you'll see at the start of the video atop.

The refreshed Stinger, which was introduced in Korea in August last year and in Europe the following month, comes with a power bump, albeit marginal. From the 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) of the outgoing model, the new one has 368 hp (274 kW) – and that's what was tested in the acceleration tests above.

The white Stinger above clocks in 4.98 seconds for the 0-62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) run, while 100-200 km/h (124 mph) was done in 14.45 seconds. The quarter-mile sprint was completed in 13 seconds flat – numbers that aren't outstanding but impressive, nonetheless.

But the good upgrade in the new Stinger is found in the cabin. As seen on the video above, the refreshed model comes with Alcantara inserts on the seats, as well as most parts of the dashboard. As a grand tourer, meaning a vehicle you'll spend hours driving in, that should be a selling point.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Stinger

70 Photos

In the US, the refreshed 2022 Stinger officially debuted this month. Apart from the mentioned updates, the biggest change is the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder mill that makes 300 hp (224 kW) and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) of torque found in the lower trims. That's a considerable 45-hp increase from its predecessor.

The Stinger's US debut also comes with the announcement of the Scorpion special edition, which will arrive later this spring. It's an appearance-only package that comes with a rear spoiler, blacked-out exterior trim, special black wheels, and carbon fiber pattern trim in the cabin.

The 2022 Stinger starts at $36,090 for the GT-Line and ceilings at $51,290 for the GT, excluding destination charges.